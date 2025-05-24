University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 1,237 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $121.13 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.24 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,396 shares of company stock valued at $685,649. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

