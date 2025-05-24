University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 7,896 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,896 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $298,794,000 after purchasing an additional 401,235 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Piper Sandler lowered Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.55.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,195,654.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,008 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,269.60. The trade was a 9.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $84.72 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.