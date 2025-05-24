UBS Group Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $230.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Wix.com from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wix.com from $249.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.16.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. Wix.com has a one year low of $137.94 and a one year high of $247.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.42 and its 200-day moving average is $196.49.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Wix.com by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

