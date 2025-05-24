U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $45.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.71.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 71.83% and a negative net margin of 141.51%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Energy will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the period. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

