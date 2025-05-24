Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 65,000 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 318.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,221,000 after acquiring an additional 85,011 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.85.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $77.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

