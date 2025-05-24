Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.88% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,449.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 616,988 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter worth $4,093,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter worth $3,223,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 859.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 79,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 470.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CGBD. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $703.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 40.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

