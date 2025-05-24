Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 65,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 57,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 95,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 0.8%

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $358.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $364.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.06 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.