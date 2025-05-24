Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 430,800 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,608,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.88% of AbCellera Biologics worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of ABCL opened at $1.97 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.46.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 533.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

