Transportation Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 22nd

Navitas Semiconductor, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Chevron, and American Airlines Group are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is moving people or goods by air, rail, road, sea or through logistics services. Because these firms’ revenues closely track overall economic activity and fuel costs, their stock prices often serve as a barometer for broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NVTS traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.09. 236,460,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.24. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $505.23. 2,029,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,665. The company’s 50 day moving average is $520.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $401.58 and a 52 week high of $542.07.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.25. 10,481,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,395,790. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $184.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.70. 5,566,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,046,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 36,798,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,156,508. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

