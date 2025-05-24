The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,783,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 473,310 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $793,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNS opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $57.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

