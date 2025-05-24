Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 400.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $45.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sweetgreen from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, COO Rossann Williams sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $118,452.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,280.80. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $153,640.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 334,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,231.83. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,014 shares of company stock valued at $736,283 in the last 90 days. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

