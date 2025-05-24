Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.08 and a twelve month high of $80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

