Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $120.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.05.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

