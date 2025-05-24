Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 79,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 4,634.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FELV opened at $30.45 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.