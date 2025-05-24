Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 98 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vistra by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Vistra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra stock opened at $158.89 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,136 shares of company stock worth $31,879,290. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VST. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.08.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

