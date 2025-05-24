Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Fermium Researc raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Insider Activity

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.58. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.43%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

