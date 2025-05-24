Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI) CEO Acquires $217,800.00 in Stock

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $217,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,227 shares in the company, valued at $22,634,364.06. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 6.3%
Shares of SEI stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.01. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82.
Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.
Institutional Trading of Solaris Energy Infrastructure
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Solaris Energy Infrastructure
Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.
