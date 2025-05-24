Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI) CEO Acquires $217,800.00 in Stock

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $217,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,227 shares in the company, valued at $22,634,364.06. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of SEI stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.01. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEI shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Northland Capmk raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Articles

