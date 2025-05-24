Sanjay Datta Sells 13,512 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $634,658.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,624,391.32. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Upstart Stock Down 0.8%

Upstart stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPST. B. Riley raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Upstart from $105.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.81.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

