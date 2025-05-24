Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Price

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cidara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.86. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.45) by $3.79. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.64% and a negative net margin of 289.05%. Research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, COO Shane Ward sold 1,664 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $36,541.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,241.04. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leslie Tari sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $38,935.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,215 shares in the company, valued at $356,081.40. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $224,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

