Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $760.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.33.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $720.13 on Friday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $734.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. This represents a 99.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

