Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Takes Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,345,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.82. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

