Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Invests $1.36 Million in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 2.5%

BATS:OMFL opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1166 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.