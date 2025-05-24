Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,146,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,358,000 after acquiring an additional 977,883 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 682.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 763,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,751,000 after acquiring an additional 665,749 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,236,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,972,000 after acquiring an additional 497,043 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $155.14 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $167.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

