Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 916.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 436,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,119,000 after buying an additional 119,495 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.11.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.3276 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

