Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $621,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,280,471,000 after buying an additional 1,376,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,079,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,069,000 after purchasing an additional 582,254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,729,565,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,403,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $129.34 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.53 and its 200-day moving average is $148.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas cut their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

