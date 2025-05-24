Repositrak (NYSE:TRAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Repositrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Repositrak Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of TRAK opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $401.71 million, a PE ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 0.56. Repositrak has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $25.01.

Repositrak Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

