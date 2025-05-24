Repositrak (NYSE:TRAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Repositrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Repositrak Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of TRAK opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $401.71 million, a PE ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 0.56. Repositrak has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $25.01.
Repositrak Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Repositrak
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Repositrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repositrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.