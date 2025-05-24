Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI). In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Impinj stock on May 14th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 5/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 5/14/2025.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI opened at $112.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average is $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 1.64. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $239.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 million. Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.38.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Impinj by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

