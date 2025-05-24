Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX). In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Blackstone stock on May 14th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 5/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 5/14/2025.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.5%

BX opened at $136.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.02 and its 200-day moving average is $160.55. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.65.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $974,448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $316,257,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $239,837,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 14,608.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,322,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,997,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,504,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares in the company, valued at $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

