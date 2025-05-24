Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Remitly Global in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Remitly Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 606,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Remitly Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RELY opened at $22.33 on Friday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.53 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88.

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RELY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

In other Remitly Global news, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 11,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $272,391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,441,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,361,543.05. The trade was a 31.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $327,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,271,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,845,301.64. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,014,884 shares of company stock worth $274,801,834 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

