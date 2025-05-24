Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 302.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Radius Recycling were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Radius Recycling by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC grew its position in Radius Recycling by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Radius Recycling by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Radius Recycling by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Radius Recycling by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Radius Recycling in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RDUS opened at $29.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $835.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $642.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.94 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. Research analysts predict that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.52%.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

