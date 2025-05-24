Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 761 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH opened at $54.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $66.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

