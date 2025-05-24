Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 10,022 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amentum were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Amentum by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,196,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after purchasing an additional 524,807 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Amentum by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 869,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 37,571 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amentum during the fourth quarter valued at $12,454,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in Amentum by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Amentum by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 145,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 63,072 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amentum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amentum in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Amentum Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $20.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $34.47.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.