Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $879,000 in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 56,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,128,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $13,602,000. FPR Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,527,000 after acquiring an additional 791,474 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,569,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 735,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $7,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In related news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,741 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $31,082.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,020.32. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $274,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,740. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 and have sold 19,124 shares valued at $235,730. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

GO opened at $13.29 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.62.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

