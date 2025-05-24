Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 11,955 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $35,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 552 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $96,335.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,634.16. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,181.82. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,802 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ICE stock opened at $176.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.79 and a 52-week high of $179.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.76 and its 200 day moving average is $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

