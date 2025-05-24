ProShare Advisors LLC Has $941,000 Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 511.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 826.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Vericel by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Shares of VCEL opened at $40.92 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 26,592 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,217,381.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,662.66. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

