ProShare Advisors LLC Has $817,000 Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 394,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after buying an additional 104,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.91 and a 12 month high of $86.13.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

