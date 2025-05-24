ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 6,918 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,598,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,392,000 after purchasing an additional 181,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,821,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,696,000 after acquiring an additional 322,368 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in BankUnited by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,149,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after acquiring an additional 36,328 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $34,525,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BankUnited by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 127,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $113,772.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,955. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 22,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $764,362.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,210.44. The trade was a 27.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $255.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.35 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.42.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

