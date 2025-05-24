Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Lovesac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $18.44 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $273.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.33. Lovesac had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $241.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lovesac from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Lovesac from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About Lovesac



The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

