Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 6,206 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of CTO Realty Growth worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $588.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.19 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

