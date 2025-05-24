Pinney & Scofield Inc. Takes $165,000 Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,135 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 194,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,694,000 after acquiring an additional 64,799 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $106.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.39.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

