Pinney & Scofield Inc. Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinney & Scofield Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. McMill Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 53,106 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

DFSV stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.