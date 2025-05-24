Pinney & Scofield Inc. Invests $287,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 232,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 225,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 200,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 73,937 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 194,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DEHP opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.