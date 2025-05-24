Pinney & Scofield Inc. Invests $133,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $148.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.38 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.