Pinney & Scofield Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,777,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 572,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,626 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 111,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $77.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

