Pinney & Scofield Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,096.7% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,505,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,562,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 290,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 111,477 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $76.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $77.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.55.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.