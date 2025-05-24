Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE PM opened at $178.23 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.93 and a 52 week high of $178.70. The stock has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.76.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

