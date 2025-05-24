PharVision Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,997 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,784 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.70. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $8.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Kearny Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.71 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Kearny Financial from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRNY

Kearny Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.