PharVision Advisers LLC Makes New $129,000 Investment in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCTH. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,644,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,662 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $561.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 150.70% and a negative return on equity of 338.16%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 million. Research analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

