PharVision Advisers LLC Invests $185,000 in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. PharVision Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Hudson Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. Analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HDSN shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hudson Technologies from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

