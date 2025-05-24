PharVision Advisers LLC Invests $179,000 in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLX. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 129,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE HLX opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.39 million, a P/E ratio of 153.54 and a beta of 1.69. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.06 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

